Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Arconic by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 377,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 91,511 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 18,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Arconic by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 235,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Arconic by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth $4,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

NYSE ARNC opened at $29.32 on Friday. Arconic Inc has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

In other Arconic news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at $869,837. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.