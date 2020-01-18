Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

