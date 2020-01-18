Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,447 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 715 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.63.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $89,243,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa Caputo sold 10,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $808,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,392.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.54. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

