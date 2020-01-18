Rational (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €560.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €560.00 ($651.16) target price on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RAA. Baader Bank set a €675.00 ($784.88) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €724.00 ($841.86) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($581.40) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €650.00 ($755.81) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €637.89 ($741.73).

Get Rational alerts:

Shares of RAA stock traded down €5.50 ($6.40) during trading on Friday, hitting €714.50 ($830.81). 11,502 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €712.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €656.51. Rational has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.