Rapidz (RPZX) Market Capitalization Hits $69,192.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Rapidz has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a market cap of $69,192.00 and approximately $7,359.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.42 or 0.03040361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00199606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00129343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,164,384 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

