Rank Group (LON:RNK) Price Target Raised to GBX 320 at Peel Hunt

Rank Group (LON:RNK) had its price objective boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Rank Group alerts:

LON RNK traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 281.50 ($3.70). 376,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,034. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 38.04. Rank Group has a one year low of GBX 142.40 ($1.87) and a one year high of GBX 284.50 ($3.74). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 267.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08.

In other news, insider Christopher Bell acquired 20,614 shares of Rank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05). Also, insider William Floydd acquired 25,000 shares of Rank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($71,033.94).

Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.