QYNO Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One QYNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. Over the last week, QYNO has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. QYNO has a market capitalization of $342.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QYNO

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org . QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

