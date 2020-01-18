Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) Given $13.75 Average Price Target by Analysts

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $13.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Quotient an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Quotient alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QTNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of QTNT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 207,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,025. Quotient has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $712.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Quotient by 846.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient (QTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.