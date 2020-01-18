Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Reaches $0.0002

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $7,112.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.03194267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00201189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00130676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

