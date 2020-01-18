Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $134.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.25 or 0.05626210 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00034712 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00127893 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001197 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

QNTU is a token. It was first traded on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

