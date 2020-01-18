QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Raised to “Buy” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $104.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.84.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $4.12 on Wednesday, reaching $95.91. 23,482,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,867,229. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.44.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,233.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 107.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

