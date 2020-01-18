QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $259,485.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $386,137.00 and $259,485.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.66 or 0.02804300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00200881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

