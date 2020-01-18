QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 60,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $3,049,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,625.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mazen Al-Rawashdeh sold 2,408 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $125,240.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,951 shares of company stock worth $6,526,399. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 78,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $55.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

