QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.63.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.
In related news, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 60,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $3,049,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,625.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mazen Al-Rawashdeh sold 2,408 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $125,240.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,951 shares of company stock worth $6,526,399. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $55.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.
QTS Realty Trust Company Profile
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
