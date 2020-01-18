QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.97. QCR posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. QCR had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QCR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

QCRH stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.42. 22,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85. QCR has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 2,981.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 562.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 25.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

