QCash Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. QCash has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $321.84 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QCash token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QCash has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QCash alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.66 or 0.02804300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00200881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QCash Token Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. QCash’s official website is www.zb.cn

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.