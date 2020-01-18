Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUBGY shares. ValuEngine raised Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC cut Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 139,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.54. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.83.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

