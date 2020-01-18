Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $11,718.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:PEG opened at $59.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.68 and a 12 month high of $63.88.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 68,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.91.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.
