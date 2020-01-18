Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $11,718.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.68 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 68,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.