Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Announces Earnings Results

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBIP traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. Prudential Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Prudential Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

