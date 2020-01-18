ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.07

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.07 and traded as high as $19.00. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 145,713 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

