ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of PRQR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. 144,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,958. The company has a market cap of $396.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.40. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

