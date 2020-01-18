Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $31.03, 1,295,078 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 981,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

Several research firms have commented on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.43.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.83 million. The firm’s revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Anevski sold 20,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $904,000.00. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 568,994 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $9,325,811.66. Insiders sold a total of 1,933,004 shares of company stock worth $32,258,136 in the last ninety days.

About Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

