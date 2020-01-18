Profit Investment Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $318.73 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.05 and a 1-year high of $317.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.54 and its 200-day moving average is $239.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,397.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.62.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.