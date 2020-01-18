Presearch (PRE) Market Cap Tops $1.94 Million

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Presearch has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Presearch token can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Presearch has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $18,236.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00683991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008037 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000454 BTC.

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Presearch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

