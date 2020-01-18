PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 35.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,005,684 shares of company stock valued at $33,936,414. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PPL opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.05.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

