PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPH. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PPHE Hotel Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,250 ($29.60).

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

PPH traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,960 ($25.78). The company had a trading volume of 3,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,453. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,904.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,850.35. The company has a market cap of $832.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.80, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46. PPHE Hotel Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,020 ($26.57).

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.