PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.94) target price on the stock. Finally, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,250 ($29.60).

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,960 ($25.78). The stock had a trading volume of 3,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,453. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,904.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,850.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.80. PPHE Hotel Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,020 ($26.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $832.20 million and a P/E ratio of 30.72.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

