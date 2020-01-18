Populous Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.69 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004173 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, DragonEX, OKEx and Binance. Populous has a total market capitalization of $19.88 million and $4.69 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.67 or 0.03211103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00202040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00132012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, DragonEX, Bithumb, Binance, OKEx, HitBTC, Livecoin, Kucoin, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

