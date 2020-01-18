Popular’s (BPOP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $69.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BPOP. BidaskClub cut shares of Popular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

BPOP traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $61.39. 280,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,003. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.19. Popular has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.41.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $619.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. Popular had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Popular will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Popular’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

In related news, Director Joaquin E. Bacardi III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $179,801.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,377 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

