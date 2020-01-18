Polymath Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, DDEX, Kyber Network and Binance. Polymath has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00671678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008081 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024658 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,408,920 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Upbit, Koinex, Huobi, Binance, Bittrex, UEX, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

