Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Polaris Industries worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,135,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,703,000 after buying an additional 189,995 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PII stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.08. 762,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,556. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.17.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

