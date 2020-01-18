PLNcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (PLNC)

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 18th. PLNcoin has a market cap of $4,578.00 and $1.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLNcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PLNcoin has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,828.25 or 2.11629346 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 269.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000350 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00019102 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

PLNcoin Profile

PLNcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. The official website for PLNcoin is www.plncoin.org . PLNcoin’s official message board is forum.plncoin.org . PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PLNcoin Coin Trading

PLNcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLNcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLNcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

