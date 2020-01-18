PlayChip Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One PlayChip token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. In the last week, PlayChip has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. PlayChip has a market cap of $9.09 million and $34.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.23 or 0.05848146 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026582 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00034692 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00128095 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001208 BTC.

PlayChip is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com

PlayChip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

