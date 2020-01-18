PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0187 on Top Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $754,767.00 and approximately $196,974.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,866.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.77 or 0.04116423 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00619519 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014854 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000367 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

