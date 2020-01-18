PIVX Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, PIVX has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Graviex, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. PIVX has a total market cap of $15.24 million and $405,031.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007148 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005684 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 56.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Graviex, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Binance, Coinbe, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, YoBit, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Coinroom, Cryptopia and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

