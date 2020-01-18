Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.17. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

