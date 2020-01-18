Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

PINS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.28.

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 28,302,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,819,068. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,372,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $1,341,018.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,498,421.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 19.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,525,000 after purchasing an additional 205,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $15,453,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $69,076,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 396.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares in the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

