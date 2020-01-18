Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PING. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Ping Identity stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.65. 702,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $28.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,488,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,093,089,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

