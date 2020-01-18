Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

In related news, insider John W. Lucey bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $52,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,253 shares of company stock valued at $187,926 and have sold 15,000 shares valued at $280,500. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

