Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives $19.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,253 shares of company stock worth $187,926 and sold 15,000 shares worth $280,500. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 167,639 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,083,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,724 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,164 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOC opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 85.19%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.