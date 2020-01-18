Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Physicians Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.41.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $19.22. 1,558,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,125. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

In related news, insider John W. Lucey bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,253 shares of company stock worth $187,926 and have sold 15,000 shares worth $280,500. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 425,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 32,683 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 365,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

