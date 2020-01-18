Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $8,742,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 523,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,442. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

