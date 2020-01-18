Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 14th.
In related news, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $8,742,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Shares of PHR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 523,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,442. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $31.00.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
