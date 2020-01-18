Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

