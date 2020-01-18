PGGM Investments Trims Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121,294 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.38% of ManpowerGroup worth $21,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 203.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 14.8% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 115,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 42.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 68,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 118.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $231,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $528,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $44,255.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,458.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,268. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.61.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. CL King assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

