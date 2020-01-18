PGGM Investments Sells 68,275 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,612 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 68,275 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.21% of Citrix Systems worth $31,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,359 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 6,133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,983 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 51,149 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,372,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,030.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $555,520.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,730.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $138,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,858.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,883. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $117.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.69.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.