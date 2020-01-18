PGGM Investments Sells 58,390 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,390 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.23% of Brown & Brown worth $26,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $41.41 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $618.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

