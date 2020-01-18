PGGM Investments Sells 469,160 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 469,160 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.05% of Home Depot worth $122,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $231.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.45. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $174.53 and a 1-year high of $239.31. The stock has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

