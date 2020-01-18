PGGM Investments Sells 151,556 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 458,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,556 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Amdocs were worth $33,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $1,035,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,392,000 after buying an additional 74,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $203,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $74.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average is $66.80. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

