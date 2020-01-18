PGGM Investments Has $35.06 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 444,725 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.22% of Loews worth $35,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Loews by 74.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Loews by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Loews by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 267.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of NYSE L opened at $52.39 on Friday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on L shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $495,719.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,315.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,925 shares of company stock worth $1,963,681. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.