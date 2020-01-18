PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 228,850 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $29,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 19.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 69,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,084,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,344,085,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.16 and its 200 day moving average is $121.74. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at $19,484,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.56.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

