PGGM Investments Cuts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 435,418 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Nucor were worth $37,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,816,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,663,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,529,000 after purchasing an additional 185,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,967,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,994 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $62.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

